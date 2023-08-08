The Barbie doll, since its inception in 1959, has served as a reflection of cultural and societal trends. So, let's imagine a selection of Barbies from around the world crafted with the help of SDXL AI technology!

#1

Japan

Isn't right over left the way deceased are dresses as compared to left over right?

#2

Ireland

#3

United States Of America

#4

India

#5

China

#6

United States Of America

#7

Ethiopia

#8

Australia

Something about this one is just simply stunning!! So gorgeous!!

#9

New Zealand

#10

Egypt

#11

United States Of America

#12

Russia

#13

Nepal

#14

Pacific Islands

#15

New Zealand

#16

Spain

#17

Greenland

#18

Australia

#19

Indonesia

#20

France

#21

Singapore

#22

Namibia

#23

United Arab Emirites

#24

Kazakhstan

#25

Sweden

#26

Thailand

#27

Romania

#28

Turkey

#29

Greece

#30

Iran

#31

Poland

#32

Morocco

#33

Cuba

#34

Peru

#35

Germany

#36

Scotland

#37

Mexico

#38

Italy

#39

England

#40

Philippines

