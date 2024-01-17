Artist Unveils Timeless Nft Homage To "Steamboat Willie" In Public Domain Celebration (7 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Guess what? Our favorite mouse is officially free! This year, “Steamboat Willie” sailed into the public domain, and to celebrate, we’ve cooked up a unique collection of 3.333 pieces, each flaunting his newfound freedom.

After 95 years, Willie is no longer exclusive; he’s everyone’s pal now. Oh, and the best part? We’ve designed 95 unique traits to capture not just his liberty, but also his excellent fashion sense infused with love for crypto. Willie’s been waiting 95 years for this moment of freedom, and he’s loving every bit of his dive into the exciting world of the Ethereum Blockchain.

Join the adventure, and let’s ride this wave together! Your exclusive piece of art will be available for purchase starting Sunday, January 21 at: fair.xyz.

More info: fair.xyz | twitter.com

Willie On The Loose

Hammer Tail

Sombrero with Rat Tail

Sneakerhead

Angry Mouse

Bitcoin Tee (Very RARE!)

Sneaker King