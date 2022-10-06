43 Posts That People Upvote With Anger Because They Are So Bad That They Are Good, Shared In This Online Community
Who ever said there is no place for anger on the internet?
Anger isn’t bad, if you know where to channel it. And this online community found a creative way to do this.
r/AngryUpvote is a Reddit community for that “feeling of a particularly bad dad joke.” Though there ought to be a little asterisk (*) added to that phrase, which you will learn about a bit later, but for now, scroll further, enjoy the top posts from the subreddit, read up more on what it’s all about, and, of course, vote and comment.
So, as mentioned above, and as it’s probably obvious enough, r/AngryUpvote is a part of Reddit that’s dedicated to bad jokes. But these aren’t your regular, run of the mill bad jokes. Oh no, sir. And a tad bit contrary to what the subreddit’s description section says, it’s not exclusively for dad jokes, though those can and are actually included.
According to one of the subreddit’s moderators (or simply mods, as Redditors often call them), Cloudclock, it’s not a dad joke subreddit per se. By the looks of things, it’s a subreddit for memes and jokes that are so bad (or cringe, or whatever other unpleasant feeling you’d happen to feel) that you can’t but give them an upvote... in rage and anger at your own disbelief that your soul found it funny, but an upvote’s an upvote.
Since late June of 2019, the subreddit has grown into a rather large community. To be precise, and as of the moment of this article, the sub has 381,000 members, or Angry Voters, as the subreddit jokingly implies. And you gotta give props to he (or she or they) who adjusted the “members online” section to indicate how many people are “throwing tables” at that moment.
The community also has several rules in place to keep order and peace, namely things like no reposts, posts having to be from Reddit, posts having to be relevant to the subreddit, and the like.
Hehehhehe....he was also confused when he was told to fill the htub.
Speaking of posts, it is all pretty much as you would expect. Memes containing humor that violates you to no end. Yet you find yourself still applauding it because it quite likely did make you laugh in the end, leaving you with a sense of self-megaloathing.
Among the subreddit’s top posts of all time, we have what is probably one of the most creative Rick Rolls in the history of Rick Rolling… in the form of a Wheel of Fortune.
Then there’s this wise-guy who took an unorthodox approach to answer the question You could erase one person from everyone’s memory. Who would it be?
And, there was also this one, where McDonald’s was reacting to Twitter upping their tweet character count to 280 and them saying that they only need enough space for a burger and fries. Another witty tweeter, though, took a jab at the global fast food chain, or, more precisely, their frequent ice machine breakdowns, asking if the ice cream emoji broke down too. [slow clap]
Alas, r/AngryUpvote is your only stop on Reddit for humor that may or may not make you laugh, and quite likely may infuriate you. Other angry subreddits don’t really follow that vibe, as they’re either straight up cathartic in nature, like r/Anger, or follow another branch of the internet’s interests, like r/AngryCats. Though you could find some similarities with the r/TechnicallyTheTruth subreddit, which also sometimes contains jokes that make you want to flip a table (or seven), but you can't but accept it as a technical reality.
And before you ask, yes, there is also an r/AngryBirds subreddit. But I digress.
Whatever the case, feel free to check out and join the r/AngryUpvote community as you can never do the things you talk about in an article justice, but you can certainly point towards the real deal, so there you have it.
But before you go, keep scrolling, and share your thoughts and laughs in the comment section below!
Poor fire. He deserves the day off too....he's got to work on New Years Eve all the way to midnight.
He's okay, he just likes to take things at a snail's pace.
