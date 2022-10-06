Who ever said there is no place for anger on the internet?

Anger isn’t bad, if you know where to channel it. And this online community found a creative way to do this.

r/AngryUpvote is a Reddit community for that “feeling of a particularly bad dad joke.” Though there ought to be a little asterisk (*) added to that phrase, which you will learn about a bit later, but for now, scroll further, enjoy the top posts from the subreddit, read up more on what it’s all about, and, of course, vote and comment.

