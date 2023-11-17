ADVERTISEMENT

So me (F36) and my now husband (M40) have been together for about 6 years. He has three young children from a previous marriage. I adore them. I love them like they are my own. I do not have any biological children of my own.

His ex-wife is becoming a major issue. She is very manipulative and selfish. Everything I do, I do with the thought of my family and how it affects them, including the ex-wife. I change my work schedule around for child care so she can work her new job. She asked us for help before she took the job and we agreed but had also said we also will need her to work with our schedules. I consistently tell her when I am not available or when we are not available, and I tell her more than a month in advance usually.

His ex-wife never comes through and doesn’t tell us her plans until right before said day

Which leaves us scrambling or me just accepting it and fixing my schedule the best I can, which leads to my days being longer and later.

I have talked with my husband about this repeatedly and nothing has changed because he doesn’t bring it up with her

This is only one example of how she always gets her way and this is the one that bothers me the most because it’s my schedule that’s affected.

So, after about almost 2 years of this, I recently decided that I will stand my ground and if she hasn’t got those days covered then it’s on her to fix it, not me, not him, but her

So when we got her schedule and all the days I said I wasn’t available, she just ignored so I just told her we can’t do those days due to our schedules and she will have to figure it out. And she gave me the runaround and I just said ‘I told you over a month ago and you didn’t do anything about it’ so it’s on her to get the childcare covered, I can’t do it. So naturally, she went to my husband. And, of course, here he is to her rescue again. So he changed his schedule and is annoyed with me because he went to work 4 hours later than he normally would. But I said that was your choice to bail her out again because of her incompetence or her lack of respect for other people’s time. And that I will no longer accept it. If he wants to, that’s fine, that’s his choice but you’re upset with the wrong person. I have a career as well and I am beyond flexible when she doesn’t bend an inch for us. Am I being petty? I clearly stated that I will no longer bend on the days I said I couldn’t do because I’m clearly just being taken advantage of and it’s up to them to do the right thing. So AITA for standing my ground?

Edit: I also consistently make sure I’m not doing anything that affects the kids schedules like sleep and school I always make it work on my end to ensure her actions and lack there of aren’t affecting the kids needs.

