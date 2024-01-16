Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Kicking My Boyfriend Out After He Lied To Me?
User submission
Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Kicking My Boyfriend Out After He Lied To Me?

MrsPoe
Community member
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

My boyfriend Michael and I met at work. We started out as friends, and then things evolved, leading us into a semi-serious relationship now. We’ve always had a great connection, and we care deeply for each other, despite our differences.

I’m very introverted (female) and firmly against getting too friendly with our coworkers. It’s nothing personal; I just don’t enjoy environments where gossip is the main topic of discussion. Michael is more of a people person, not exactly a social butterfly, but let’s say he is a nice guy and talks to a lot of people. Nothing wrong with that, except Michael has a female friend, Claudia, whom he met before meeting me. I’m not the type of woman to forbid my significant other from having female friends, but their friendship bothered me because she is known to be the office gossip.

Initially, my dislike towards her was just that—nothing personal, and no, I wasn’t jealous of her talking to Michael. I simply avoid gossipers

Hey Pandas, AITA For Kicking My Boyfriend Out After He Lied To Me?

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

I dislike people who have nothing better to do than gossip and involve themselves in others’ lives. Plus, I didn’t want to deprive Michael of a seemingly good friendship because he is new in town, and I want him to socialize with other people besides me. That’s the main reason why I didn’t voice my concerns sooner.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, I started noticing these odd looks from Claudia

Hey Pandas, AITA For Kicking My Boyfriend Out After He Lied To Me?

Image credits: Elisa Ventur (not the actual photo)

She never said anything to me directly but would apparently talk behind my back. When I realized that she didn’t like me at all, I wanted to tell Michael that I wasn’t comfortable with their friendship.

But here’s the thing—I’m attempting not to let things cause me anxiety or stress, and that meant letting go and keeping things to myself. However, today was the last straw. He got a call from her, and he never hides when he gets calls from her, so I could basically hear everything in the same room.

She was yelling at him, demanding to know “why her best friend”

Hey Pandas, AITA For Kicking My Boyfriend Out After He Lied To Me?

Image credits: Kajetan Sumila (not the actual photo)

Hysterical. Just asking him “why her best friend.” I lost it. I asked him for an explanation—why is she calling you, screaming about her best friend? After a bout of rage, packing his stuff, and him leaving silently without saying a word, we spoke on the phone.

Michael said Claudia had confessed her feelings for him months ago. I believe him when he says he didn’t have an affair with her because (no judgment on looks here) she is slightly obese, and he is not attracted to that kind of body. I was angry and hurt for two reasons: one, he kept hanging out with this woman, not setting boundaries despite knowing she liked him, and regarding her gossiping about me, he claimed he had no idea she disliked me and talked about me behind my back. Two, he swears he doesn’t know what she is talking about regarding her friend. He says he didn’t do anything to cause such an angry reaction, but what is obvious is that he got involved with Claudia’s friend, causing her to be hurt, and hurting ME in the process by cheating on me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael swears he didn’t cheat and has no idea what she is talking about. But he did say he will break the friendship with her after all this drama, even though I don’t care anymore about what he does.

Am I wrong for packing his stuff and kicking him out? And what could Claudia be so mad about, I wonder, if he didn’t sleep with her best friend?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

1

MrsPoe
MrsPoe
MrsPoe
MrsPoe
Author, Community member

Lover of horror and mystery

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
ThisIsMe
ThisIsMe
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You let this stew for too long before addressing with him, then blew up. Y'all need to talk this out and see if you are both willing to do things differently in the future. If not, time to split up.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
ThisIsMe
ThisIsMe
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You let this stew for too long before addressing with him, then blew up. Y'all need to talk this out and see if you are both willing to do things differently in the future. If not, time to split up.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda