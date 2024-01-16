Hey Pandas, AITA For Kicking My Boyfriend Out After He Lied To Me?

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

My boyfriend Michael and I met at work. We started out as friends, and then things evolved, leading us into a semi-serious relationship now. We’ve always had a great connection, and we care deeply for each other, despite our differences.

I’m very introverted (female) and firmly against getting too friendly with our coworkers. It’s nothing personal; I just don’t enjoy environments where gossip is the main topic of discussion. Michael is more of a people person, not exactly a social butterfly, but let’s say he is a nice guy and talks to a lot of people. Nothing wrong with that, except Michael has a female friend, Claudia, whom he met before meeting me. I’m not the type of woman to forbid my significant other from having female friends, but their friendship bothered me because she is known to be the office gossip.

Initially, my dislike towards her was just that—nothing personal, and no, I wasn’t jealous of her talking to Michael. I simply avoid gossipers

Share icon

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

I dislike people who have nothing better to do than gossip and involve themselves in others’ lives. Plus, I didn’t want to deprive Michael of a seemingly good friendship because he is new in town, and I want him to socialize with other people besides me. That’s the main reason why I didn’t voice my concerns sooner.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, I started noticing these odd looks from Claudia

Share icon

Image credits: Elisa Ventur (not the actual photo)

She never said anything to me directly but would apparently talk behind my back. When I realized that she didn’t like me at all, I wanted to tell Michael that I wasn’t comfortable with their friendship.

But here’s the thing—I’m attempting not to let things cause me anxiety or stress, and that meant letting go and keeping things to myself. However, today was the last straw. He got a call from her, and he never hides when he gets calls from her, so I could basically hear everything in the same room.

She was yelling at him, demanding to know “why her best friend”

Share icon

Image credits: Kajetan Sumila (not the actual photo)

Hysterical. Just asking him “why her best friend.” I lost it. I asked him for an explanation—why is she calling you, screaming about her best friend? After a bout of rage, packing his stuff, and him leaving silently without saying a word, we spoke on the phone.

Michael said Claudia had confessed her feelings for him months ago. I believe him when he says he didn’t have an affair with her because (no judgment on looks here) she is slightly obese, and he is not attracted to that kind of body. I was angry and hurt for two reasons: one, he kept hanging out with this woman, not setting boundaries despite knowing she liked him, and regarding her gossiping about me, he claimed he had no idea she disliked me and talked about me behind my back. Two, he swears he doesn’t know what she is talking about regarding her friend. He says he didn’t do anything to cause such an angry reaction, but what is obvious is that he got involved with Claudia’s friend, causing her to be hurt, and hurting ME in the process by cheating on me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael swears he didn’t cheat and has no idea what she is talking about. But he did say he will break the friendship with her after all this drama, even though I don’t care anymore about what he does.

Am I wrong for packing his stuff and kicking him out? And what could Claudia be so mad about, I wonder, if he didn’t sleep with her best friend?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.