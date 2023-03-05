Late last year, I was dreaming that I was trying to find a way out of a blood vessel together with my cat. Recently I decided to capture this scenario by generating images with the help of AI. I guess I could call the: "dream shots".

All I did was use a basic art style and a prompt, which I varied slightly as needed. The prompt was: "A man with his black and white cat is walking together in a human blood vessel, looking in amazement at the many erythrocytes and leukocytes floating by." Today I would like to share with you what AI came up with. What do you think?