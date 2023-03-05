Late last year, I was dreaming that I was trying to find a way out of a blood vessel together with my cat. Recently I decided to capture this scenario by generating images with the help of AI. I guess I could call the: "dream shots".

All I did was use a basic art style and a prompt, which I varied slightly as needed. The prompt was: "A man with his black and white cat is walking together in a human blood vessel, looking in amazement at the many erythrocytes and leukocytes floating by." Today I would like to share with you what AI came up with. What do you think?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nice Colors But Maybe It Is Acute Erythrocytopenia

Nice Colors But Maybe It Is Acute Erythrocytopenia

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#2

I Think "Gazing In Amazement" Was Implemented Very Nicely

I Think "Gazing In Amazement" Was Implemented Very Nicely

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#3

At Least A Man And A Cat

At Least A Man And A Cat

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#4

The Red Bubbles Are Arranged Too Symmetrically

The Red Bubbles Are Arranged Too Symmetrically

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#5

For Heavens Sake, Why Am I Wearing A Tuxedo?

For Heavens Sake, Why Am I Wearing A Tuxedo?

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#6

Attack Of The T-Sniper-Cells

Attack Of The T-Sniper-Cells

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#7

Maybe We Interrupted A Contrast Agent Ct Scan?

Maybe We Interrupted A Contrast Agent Ct Scan?

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#8

I Love The Texture Of The Red "Walls"

I Love The Texture Of The Red "Walls"

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#9

Inside A Bubble Tea Customer

Inside A Bubble Tea Customer

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#10

One Of My Favorites

One Of My Favorites

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

I Have The Doctor's Case With Me

I Have The Doctor's Case With Me

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#12

Power Button Activates Melting The Grease

Power Button Activates Melting The Grease

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#13

Cat On A Leash

Cat On A Leash

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#14

A Throttle Valve In A Vein

A Throttle Valve In A Vein

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#15

Reminds Me Of "2001: A Scleroris Odyssey"

Reminds Me Of "2001: A Scleroris Odyssey"

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#16

Erythrocytes With Recognition Value

Erythrocytes With Recognition Value

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#17

I Think Of "Thriller" Or "Beat It"

I Think Of "Thriller" Or "Beat It"

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
#18

Easy Is Looking Gorgeous But Why Is This Ground Fog Appearing?

Easy Is Looking Gorgeous But Why Is This Ground Fog Appearing?

Report

0points
martymcmatrix
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!