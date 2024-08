We wanted to learn more about user-(un)friendly companies and product longevity, so we reached out to marketing psychology speaker Matt Johnson, Ph.D. , for comment. Johnson is the host of the branding and human nature blogs. You'll find the expert insights he shared with Bored Panda as you read on.

User u/cutypatotie sparked an interesting discussion on r/AskReddit after asking everyone to share their opinions about the biggest tech scams that have been widely accepted. We’ve collected the most interesting insights to share with you, from how God-awful subscriptions can be to the scourge that is planned obsolescence.

Look around you and ask yourself: is this the type of futuristic life that you thought you’d have? For some of us, that answer is a definite ‘no’ because it strays too far from the idealized things we’ve seen in our favorite sci-fi movies and shows. In real life, there’s too much friction, bad design, and annoyance compared to technological awesomeness. In short, some tech corporations are less than friendly toward their valued customers in their pursuit of profit and never-ending growth.

#1 Intentionally downgrading older models of just about anything so you’re forced to upgrade.

According to marketing psychology speaker Johnson, companies that aren't user-friendly aren't in the long-term loyalty game. It's not a priority for them. "Instead, they often prioritize factors like cost cutting, technical limitations, industry norms, and corporate culture over user experience. Cost considerations might lead them to cut corners in research, design, and testing, while technical constraints, particularly in highly regulated industries, can make creating user-friendly interfaces challenging," he explained to Bored Panda via email. "This also comes up a lot in industries where usability isn't traditionally a priority. Here, companies may focus more on functionality and reliability. Corporate cultures that value other aspects of business, like engineering excellence or speed of delivery, may also contribute to the lack of emphasis on user-centric design practices," Johnson explained. However, those aren't the only considerations. Some companies might fundamentally lack the understanding or the resources for effective research and testing when it comes to user experience. Not only that but their short-term goals or market dominance may make them less likely to invest in user experience in the first place. Put simply, there’s a lack of resources, know-how, or urgency.

#2 You don't actually own anything, you just own a license to view/listen/play it... and it can be revoked/edited at any time without consequence.

#3 Trapping customers with subscriptions.

"Overall, a combination of financial, technical, cultural, and market factors drives companies that aren't user-friendly to prioritize other considerations over creating intuitive and accessible products and services," Johnson said. ADVERTISEMENT Bored Panda was curious about what could convince companies to invest more into improving their products' longevity. After all, many of us feel like we have to replace or upgrade many of our tech gadgets quite frequently. (When's the last time you had to get a new smartphone because your old one was on its last legs?) Johnson said that, ultimately, this comes down to changing the organization itself so that it adopts long-term thinking with respect to their customers. This means instilling the belief that the company will be rewarded with “the goodwill and repeat patronage of their customers” if they create “high-quality, long-lasting products.” Naturally, this is far easier said than done. "Improving product longevity requires businesses to rethink their approach to design, manufacturing, and consumer relationships. Firstly, investing in quality materials and craftsmanship can enhance durability, reducing the need for frequent replacements. For instance, companies like Patagonia have built a reputation for durable outdoor clothing that lasts for years, backed by repair services that extend product life," Johnson told Bored Panda.

#4 Printer cartridges.

#5 Subscription with ads. Ads was only widely accepted because “we had to maintain our work somehow”. Ads ruined the internet.



Then subscription came along, fine a paid version to get rid of those pesky adverts.

But hey ho, let’s get more money from both sides.



Also, premium content.

All content use the same platform.

They are forced to do extra work to separate content in the delivery and choose which content is premium.



It’s a scam on top of their subscription scam.

#6 Hippity hoppity your data is now my property… or something along those lines.

"Secondly, adopting modular design principles allows for easy repairs and upgrades, extending the usefulness of products over time. Smartphone manufacturer Fairphone, for example, designs its devices with modular components, enabling users to replace individual parts rather than the entire phone. Additionally, offering software updates and support for older devices can help maintain functionality and security, as seen with Apple's long-term support for its iPhones and iPads," he gave some examples where companies are more consumer-friendly. ADVERTISEMENT "Lastly, implementing buy-back or trade-in programs incentivizes customers to return old products, fostering a circular economy where materials are reused or recycled, as demonstrated by companies like Tesla with its battery recycling initiatives. By embracing these strategies, businesses can get out of the short designed obsolescence game and enter the much more lucrative long-term game. Done right, and it will not only improve their products’ longevity but also foster customer loyalty and contribute to sustainability efforts, ultimately benefiting both consumers and the environment.” For some more expert insights, feel free to take a look at Johnson's branding and human nature blogs.

#7 Unsubscribe button not being honored. Tactics include:



1. It takes 15 days to unsubscribe but 1 min to subscribe.

2. Sometimes link does not exists at all.

3. Sometimes it takes you to a non existent page.

4. Sometimes it asks you to login but you never had an account.

5. Sometimes they will randomly send emails even after unsubscribing , especially around holiday season. Like out of the blue they will email, I think they got a new incompetent marketing guy.

6. Them not realizing that they product they sell is not something I buy or need on a regular basis. Eg: indochino , how frequently do you think I buy a new suit.

7. The whole marketing email is an image and not an html. Clicking on it just opens the image or takes you to home page (mostly sites from India )

8. Somehow referencing the canspam act and sending it to their privacy email stops all the emails suddenly. But the. Point 5 happens.

#8 “We have changed our terms of service. Click here to accept and continue using our services.”



IamShellingFord:



Forced arbitration and changing the terms of service after the product has been bought



when i bought my device, i had an understanding of what i was buying. it makes my skin crawl knowing that companies can change that after i paid for something and i can't hold them accountable for that.



it's like i bought a pizza with some toppings.

after i buy it with the terms being i can eat the toppings as well, they take away the toppings from the rest of the pizza as soon as I've had a couple of slices.

feels absolutely disgusting to me.

#9 Non-replaceable batteries.

In an ideal world, most companies wouldn’t just go for the biggest profit and maximum growth. They’d also prioritize the user experience, ethical business practices, and providing the best quality products and services that they can realistically create (not just get away with). ADVERTISEMENT However, we do not live in an ideal world. While profit-seeking isn’t good or bad in and of itself (it’s how businesses survive and thrive), it can lead to some serious problems if it’s always placed ahead of the customers’ wants and needs. You build a loyal following by having a dependable, quality brand. On the flip side, if you make your customers’ lives more difficult and expensive, eventually, you’re going to push some of them away. And that’s relatively easy to do if any of your competitors offer cheaper, user-friendly alternatives.

#10 Planned obsolescence. Companies need that profit margin, and they will use very underhanded methods to make sure your appliances/electronics will get replaced by their new models when they come out.

#11 Crypto. Magic internet money with a community of people all just trying to get other people stuck holding the bag.

#12 A new iPhone being released every year and Apple convincing people it has a ton of improvements.

When there’s enough competition, the customer (theoretically) comes out on top. There is a caveat, however. If certain user-unfriendly but profitable practices (e.g., showing advertisements even when someone’s a subscriber) become widespread trends, then it might be very difficult to do anything different from your competitors. From our personal perspective, some of the worst things that the modern internet has introduced include weird subscriptions to newsletters we never signed up for, spam and scam emails, and YouTube’s recent policy of bombarding us with ads. To be perfectly frank with you, it’s exhausting, and it makes you want to step away from the screen (which, ironically, can be a good thing for everyone’s physical and mental health). ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Ticket surcharges, Uber flex fees, etc.



Basically everything that has enabled greedy people to further reach into your pocket.

#14 Extended warranties for electronics, which are rarely worth the cost given the low chance of a malfunction that would fall under the warranty terms, and often overlap with the manufacturer’s warranty.

#15 Data caps, literally not a technical reason for it. Throttling may make sense if they get overloaded but caps are literally just money grabs.

But from a more objective point of view, something that hurts users and the environment is planned obsolescence. When you think about how short various tech products’ lifespans are, it really boggles your mind. Sure, you don’t have to upgrade your smartphone every two or three years, but there is a noticeable drop in battery life and a rise in lag the longer you use the device. Having to charge our phones every day is not the bright and brilliant future we imagined!

#16 Paying for storage on iPhones.

#17 McAfee - who in the hell actually needs it?

#18 Accepting cookies.



Just to continue on a site they’ll say accept or reject cookies. It’s easier for everyone to just accept. However, we’re selling our data to a host of companies who package it sell it to advertisers

What are your biggest frustrations with tech products and services, dear Pandas? What tech business practices would you change if you had the power to do so? What companies do you think are more user-friendly than their competitors? Tell us what you think in the comments. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 AI = Certainly artificial but lacking a great deal of intelligence.



munificent:



Training generative AI on copyrighted material laboriously produced by artists and then using the result to put those same artists out of work.

#20 I can't believe I don't see this in here, but the fact that most tech companies use their end users as testers is wild. Tons of the time you get something released that like, half works, and the end users or customers are used to find and fix bugs. It's everywhere man.