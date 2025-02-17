ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Cabana is a Boston-based artist and the creative mind behind MANIA, a series of illustrations, cartoons, and animations that highlight the humor in everyday life.

Drawing inspiration from strangers, personal interactions, and the bizarre moments that often go unnoticed, his work captures the relatable absurdity of the world around us. With a style that resonates especially with young adults, Cabana’s art turns fleeting observations into sharp, witty, and entertaining visuals.

Scroll down and check out a selection of cartoons by the artist we’ve chosen for you today!

More info: Instagram | inprnt.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | x.com

#1

Comic by Chris Jensen showing a character posting a status from a rooftop, then feeling better after throwing their phone.

    #2

    Comic by Chris Jensen featuring a character on a couch humorously capturing an awkward moment and conversation.

    #3

    Comic of a person in a chair advising to "Lower your expectations" humorously capturing an awkward moment.

    #4

    Cartoon character on a red chair with glasses and a green sweater, highlighting everyday awkward moments.

    #5

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing a chaotic scene in a restaurant with a burger character and a wizard.

    #6

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing a person using a microscope to look at germs, humorously capturing an awkward moment.

    #7

    Aliens observe a human from their spaceship, humorously commenting on human behavior in a comic by Chris Jensen.

    #8

    Comic by Chris Jensen depicting a person on a couch expressing loneliness to an empty chair and plant.

    #9

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing humorous interactions between an anthropomorphic toilet and other characters.

    #10

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing a character awkwardly trying to start a friendship after breaking a window with a note.

    #11

    Cartoon by Chris Jensen showing a character with glasses in a red chair, giving a thumbs up, capturing everyday humor.

    #12

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing a humorous space scene about frozen poop and mysterious returning crystals.

    #13

    Comic by Chris Jensen capturing awkward self-realization with a humorous twist.

    #14

    Comic by Chris Jensen featuring a character with a headband having an awkward moment on a platform.

    #15

    Comic by Chris Jensen featuring a character having a humorous conversation with a fly at a desk.

    #16

    Comic by Chris Jensen humorously depicting a character thinking they control their actions, but actually being controlled by a computer.

    #17

    Cartoon character on a red chair with a humorous quote about conversations by Chris Jensen.

    #18

    Cartoon character on a red chair humorously debates perspectives, capturing an awkward moment in Chris Jensen's comic.

    #19

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing a person seeking attention and advised humorously by a cat to sit on a laptop.

    #20

    Comic by Chris Jensen depicting awkward conversations about expressing feelings and therapy.

    #21

    Comic by Chris Jensen depicting a humorous conversation about life and death tally.

    #22

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing a character claiming local fame, but is recognized as a loser by passersby.

    #23

    Comic by Chris Jensen depicting a humorous airplane scene with a pilot searching "how to fly plane" on a phone.

    #24

    Comic strip by Chris Jensen shows a tired person reaching for a gun, ultimately giving up as it's too far away.

    #25

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing an awkward conversation about self-perception and looking in the mirror.

    #26

    Comic character by Chris Jensen, sitting in a chair with a humorous quote about being yourself.

    #27

    Yellow figures in a comic represent self-criticism, one holding a mallet labeled "Also me," the other sitting labeled "Me."

    #28

    Comic by Chris Jensen featuring a blue dog in a chair with text about seeking attention using a dead bird.

    #29

    Comic by Chris Jensen showing a doctor handing a toy to a worried patient on an exam table.

    #30

    Comics by Chris Jensen showing a character venting to a sun figure at a listening booth.

