Nick Cabana is a Boston-based artist and the creative mind behind MANIA, a series of illustrations, cartoons, and animations that highlight the humor in everyday life.

Drawing inspiration from strangers, personal interactions, and the bizarre moments that often go unnoticed, his work captures the relatable absurdity of the world around us. With a style that resonates especially with young adults, Cabana’s art turns fleeting observations into sharp, witty, and entertaining visuals.

Scroll down and check out a selection of cartoons by the artist we’ve chosen for you today!

More info: Instagram | inprnt.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | x.com