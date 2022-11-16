The Winners Of Photography Contest ‘Colors’ By AAP Magazine (25 Pics)
We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #27: Colors.
Everything around us is an array of colors, from the green grass we walk on to the blue sky above. The world we see is anything but black and white. What would our world be like if we could not see color?
Colors are one of the many things that play a part in our daily lives, whether we know it or not. In fact, research has shown that colors can portray many different feelings, moods, and even thinking. No wonder photographers are fascinated by colors.
For this 27th edition of AAP Magazine, we were looking for work that would celebrate colors. In the end, we chose twenty-five photographers (as it happens a majority of women!) from 15 different countries and 5 continents. Their color palette is diverse: bold, vibrant as well as pastel, or even monochromatic but each time their conscious choice adds to the photograph's esthetic appeal and conveys sensory pleasure.
More info: all-about-photo.com
Musings Of Boscoe By Kelly-Ann Bobb
The Winner of AAP Magazine 27 Colors is Christine Fitzgerald (Canada) with her project “Captive”
The Second Place Winner is Edita Bizova (Czech Republic) with her project “Essence of Beauty”
The Third Place Winner is Thaddäus "hozzography" Biberauer (Austria) with his series “Dreamscapes”
The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are: Callie Eh (Switzerland), Kelly-Ann Bobb (Trinidad & Tobago), Fabrizio Alzati (Italy), Gavin Libotte (Australia), Anne-Claire Vimal du Monteil (Canada), Mona Singh (India), Joanna Madloch (United States), Hardijanto Budiman (Indonesia), Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Carol Foote (Australia), Klaus Lenzen (Germany), Marek Boguszak (Czech Republic), Damian Lemański (Poland), Michelle Simmons (United States), Wendy Stone (United States), Joe Buergi (Switzerland), Benjamin Pawlowski (Germany), Yves Léonard (Belgium), Virginia Hines (United States), Svetlin Yosifov (Bulgaria), Sandra Frankel (United States) and Cynthia Dickinson (United States).
The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.
All winners will have their work showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #27 Colors.
Inland Elegy By Cynthia Dickinson
From the series: "Racing towards the county line".
Keep On By Thaddäus Hozzography Biberaue
From the series: "Dreamscapes".
The Seeker By Gavin Libotte
Digital Superimposition By Anne-Claire Vimal Du Monteil
From the series: "Colors of light".
Trio By Yves Léonard
From the series: "Colors".
Blue By Edita Bizova
From the series: "Essence of beauty".
Golden Waves By Carol Foote
From the series: "Urban geometry".
Primeval I By Marek Boguszak
From the series: "Dunescapes tunes".
Morning Mundari, South Sudan By Svetlin Yosifov
From the series: "South Sudan tribes expedition".
The Journey By Callie Eh
Hybrid No.1 By Christine Fitzgerald
From the series: "Captive".
Take Me Away By Mona Singh
From the series: "Silent colors".
Amanda By Joanna Madloch
From the series: "Liminal streets".
Vintage Neon By Virginia Hines
From the series: "Central theatre".
Rescue Team By Fabrizio Alzati
From the series: "Waiting for the colors".
Crucifix And Red Lip, North Ireland 2021 By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard
From the series: "Irish travelers".
He Dreams In Color By Benjamin Pawlowski
From the series: "If you spot the ghost, you are in good company".
Red, White, And Boom By Sandra Frankel
By Michelle Simmons
Color Of My Shadow By Hardijanto Budiman
Waste Art Iv By Klaus Lenzen
Arek, 2022 By Damian Lemański
From the series: "The strongest".
Wolf Pack By Wendy Stone
Dockworker By Joe Buergi
From the series: "In the shipyards of Dhaka".