We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #27: Colors.

Everything around us is an array of colors, from the green grass we walk on to the blue sky above. The world we see is anything but black and white. What would our world be like if we could not see color?

Colors are one of the many things that play a part in our daily lives, whether we know it or not. In fact, research has shown that colors can portray many different feelings, moods, and even thinking. No wonder photographers are fascinated by colors.

For this 27th edition of AAP Magazine, we were looking for work that would celebrate colors. In the end, we chose twenty-five photographers (as it happens a majority of women!) from 15 different countries and 5 continents. Their color palette is diverse: bold, vibrant as well as pastel, or even monochromatic but each time their conscious choice adds to the photograph's esthetic appeal and conveys sensory pleasure.

More info: all-about-photo.com