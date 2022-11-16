We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #27: Colors.

Everything around us is an array of colors, from the green grass we walk on to the blue sky above. The world we see is anything but black and white. What would our world be like if we could not see color?

Colors are one of the many things that play a part in our daily lives, whether we know it or not. In fact, research has shown that colors can portray many different feelings, moods, and even thinking. No wonder photographers are fascinated by colors.

For this 27th edition of AAP Magazine, we were looking for work that would celebrate colors. In the end, we chose twenty-five photographers (as it happens a majority of women!) from 15 different countries and 5 continents. Their color palette is diverse: bold, vibrant as well as pastel, or even monochromatic but each time their conscious choice adds to the photograph's esthetic appeal and conveys sensory pleasure.

More info: all-about-photo.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Musings Of Boscoe By Kelly-Ann Bobb

Musings Of Boscoe By Kelly-Ann Bobb

All About Photo Report

5points
POST

The Winner of AAP Magazine 27 Colors is Christine Fitzgerald (Canada) with her project “Captive”

The Second Place Winner is Edita Bizova (Czech Republic) with her project “Essence of Beauty”

The Third Place Winner is Thaddäus "hozzography" Biberauer (Austria) with his series “Dreamscapes”

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are: Callie Eh (Switzerland), Kelly-Ann Bobb (Trinidad & Tobago), Fabrizio Alzati (Italy), Gavin Libotte (Australia), Anne-Claire Vimal du Monteil (Canada), ​​Mona Singh (India), Joanna Madloch (United States), Hardijanto Budiman (Indonesia), Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Carol Foote (Australia), Klaus Lenzen (Germany), Marek Boguszak (Czech Republic), Damian Lemański (Poland), Michelle Simmons (United States), Wendy Stone (United States), Joe Buergi (Switzerland), Benjamin Pawlowski (Germany), Yves Léonard (Belgium), Virginia Hines (United States), Svetlin Yosifov (Bulgaria), Sandra Frankel (United States) and Cynthia Dickinson (United States).

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #27 Colors.
#2

Inland Elegy By Cynthia Dickinson

Inland Elegy By Cynthia Dickinson

From the series: "Racing towards the county line".

All About Photo Report

5points
POST
#3

Keep On By Thaddäus Hozzography Biberaue

Keep On By Thaddäus Hozzography Biberaue

From the series: "Dreamscapes".

All About Photo Report

4points
POST
#4

The Seeker By Gavin Libotte

The Seeker By Gavin Libotte

All About Photo Report

4points
POST
#5

Digital Superimposition By Anne-Claire Vimal Du Monteil

Digital Superimposition By Anne-Claire Vimal Du Monteil

From the series: "Colors of light".

All About Photo Report

4points
POST
#6

Trio By Yves Léonard

Trio By Yves Léonard

From the series: "Colors".

All About Photo Report

4points
POST
#7

Blue By Edita Bizova

Blue By Edita Bizova

From the series: "Essence of beauty".

All About Photo Report

3points
POST
#8

Golden Waves By Carol Foote

Golden Waves By Carol Foote

From the series: "Urban geometry".

All About Photo Report

3points
POST
#9

Primeval I By Marek Boguszak

Primeval I By Marek Boguszak

From the series: "Dunescapes tunes".

All About Photo Report

3points
POST
#10

Morning Mundari, South Sudan By Svetlin Yosifov

Morning Mundari, South Sudan By Svetlin Yosifov

From the series: "South Sudan tribes expedition".

All About Photo Report

3points
POST
#11

The Journey By Callie Eh

The Journey By Callie Eh

All About Photo Report

3points
POST
#12

Hybrid No.1 By Christine Fitzgerald

Hybrid No.1 By Christine Fitzgerald

From the series: "Captive".

All About Photo Report

2points
POST
#13

Take Me Away By Mona Singh

Take Me Away By Mona Singh

From the series: "Silent colors".

All About Photo Report

2points
POST
#14

Amanda By Joanna Madloch

Amanda By Joanna Madloch

From the series: "Liminal streets".

All About Photo Report

2points
POST
#15

Vintage Neon By Virginia Hines

Vintage Neon By Virginia Hines

From the series: "Central theatre".

All About Photo Report

2points
POST
#16

Rescue Team By Fabrizio Alzati

Rescue Team By Fabrizio Alzati

From the series: "Waiting for the colors".

All About Photo Report

1point
POST
#17

Crucifix And Red Lip, North Ireland 2021 By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Crucifix And Red Lip, North Ireland 2021 By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

From the series: "Irish travelers".

All About Photo Report

1point
POST
#18

He Dreams In Color By Benjamin Pawlowski

He Dreams In Color By Benjamin Pawlowski

From the series: "If you spot the ghost, you are in good company".

All About Photo Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Red, White, And Boom By Sandra Frankel

Red, White, And Boom By Sandra Frankel

All About Photo Report

1point
POST
#20

By Michelle Simmons

By Michelle Simmons

All About Photo Report

1point
POST
#21

Color Of My Shadow By Hardijanto Budiman

Color Of My Shadow By Hardijanto Budiman

All About Photo Report

0points
POST
#22

Waste Art Iv By Klaus Lenzen

Waste Art Iv By Klaus Lenzen

All About Photo Report

0points
POST
#23

Arek, 2022 By Damian Lemański

Arek, 2022 By Damian Lemański

From the series: "The strongest".

All About Photo Report

0points
POST
#24

Wolf Pack By Wendy Stone

Wolf Pack By Wendy Stone

All About Photo Report

0points
POST
#25

Dockworker By Joe Buergi

Dockworker By Joe Buergi

From the series: "In the shipyards of Dhaka".

All About Photo Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!