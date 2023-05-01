27 Interesting Facts About China You May Not Already Know

China is a huge, mysterious, and intriguing country with a history as vast and rich as its culture. So vast, in fact, that it would take an entire encyclopedia set just to scratch the surface of what makes it so fascinating. Here, we’ve compiled a short list of fun tidbits you may not know—from its ancient civilization, to its breathtaking sites, unique culture and traditions. Read until the end to learn some intriguing, and possibly new, facts about one of the world’s oldest countries you might not have already known.

1. China is formally known as the People’s Republic of China;

Image credits: history.howstuffworks.com

On 21 September 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong announced its establishment with a speech at the First Plenary Session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

2. China is the third-largest country by area in the world;

Image credits: www.whereig.com

With a whopping 9.6 million square kilometres, a north-south extent of 3900 km (2,423.35 miles) and an east-west extent of 5000 km (3,106.86 miles). 33% of China’s territory is mountainous, 26% high plateaus, 19% basins and deserts, 12% plains, and 10% hills.

3. China has the most international borders;

Image credits: www.nationsonline.org

Neighbouring Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and North Korea.

4. China has the largest population in the world;

Image credits: rlo.acton.org

As of September 2020, China has a population of over 1.4 billion people, with a population density of 153 people per square kilometre.

5. China has 18 cities with a population of over 10 million;

Image credits: www.britannica.com

According to research, China has more than 660 cities. About 90 of them have a population of over a million, 18 have a population of over 10 million, and their most populous, Shanghai, has a population of over 24 million.

6. China builds a new skyscraper every 5 days;

Image credits: global.chinadaily.com.cn

Prolific builders living in a growing country, the Chinese build at least 73 new skyscrapers a year, with over 1, 500 buildings over 150 meters tall being planned for 2030.

7. China’s railway lines can loop around the world at least twice;

Image credits: signal.supchina.com

With railway lines spanning more than 146,000 km (90,720.19 miles), China boasts the second-longest railway network in the world.

8. They also have the longest sea-crossing bridge;

Image credits: www.newscientist.com

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has a total length of 55 km (34.18 miles) including a 6.7 km (4.16 mile) tunnel.

9. Officially, China has 56 ethnic groups;

Image credits: www.chinahighlights.com

With Han Chinese comprising the majority at nearly 91% of the entire population. Among the 55 minority groups, Zhuang, Manchu, Hui and Miao have the largest populations, and most have their own distinctive cultures.

10. Mandarin is not the only language in China;

Image credits: www.daysoftheyear.com

Far from it, in fact. There’s Yue, Wu, Minbei, Minnan, Xiang, Gan and Hakka. Not to mention, some regions also carry their own dialects.

11. China is considered a “coconut culture”;

Image credits: studyinchinas.com

Contrary to popular beliefs about Communism and all it entails, Chinese people are actually as warm, and welcoming as other cultures. Close friendships are earned over time, with some even calling their Western friends family members.

12. China is a multi-religious country;

Image credits: lestersbbq.com

Due to its sheer size, many religions have found their way to mainland China. That said, most Chinese practice Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism.

13. China only has one timezone;

Image credits: www.iflscience.com

Surprisingly (although not that surprising), the entire country runs on official Beijing time.

14. Family members living in one home reflects success;

Image credits: www.discoverhongkong.com

Elders are highly revered in China, with the younger generations expected to take care of their aging family members. Living together means they’re living well.

15. China has one of the highest UNESCO site counts;

Image credits: www.travelandleisureasia.com

With 56 sites including, but not limited to; the Forbidden city in Beijing, The Great Wall of China, the Summer Palace, the Temple of Heaven, and the incredibly famous Terracotta Army.

16. The Terracotta Army took 37 years to create;

Image credits: www.nytimes.com

Built to guard Qin Shihuang’s tomb, the Army consists of 8,000 clay soldiers, each one of which has distinct facial features.

17. China had over 150 emperors over the course of its history;

Image credits: www.nationalgeographic.com

Since Qin Shihuang founded the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), there were 150+ legitimate emperors who ruled in succession, from Han Gaozu (first emperor of the Han dynasty), to Zhu Yuanzhang (first emperor of the Ming Dynasty), to Puyi (the last emperor of China).

18. Reincarnation is forbidden in China;

Image credits: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Quirky but true; you must first receive permission from the government to be reborn in a new body, be it human or otherwise.

19. “The Four Great Inventions”;

Image credits: chinesetutorli.com

Over the course of history, Chinese people invented paper, printing, the compass, and gunpowder, four important contributions to human civilization. They also invented other things, such as kites, silk, and porcelain.

20. The Chinese have been drinking tea for over 3,000 years;

Image credits: www.chinalocaltours.com

According to Chinese legend, tea was discovered by Emperor Shen Nong in 2737 BC, and continues to play a significant role in both cultural exchanges, and as a means of showing respect to your elders.

21. North American Ketchup isn’t North American either;

Image credits: www.coroflot.com

The word itself comes from the Hokkien Chinese word, “kê-tsiap,” the name of a sauce derived from fermented fish (delicious!)

22. Chopsticks we’re originally used for cooking;

Image credits: shop-chopsticks.com

Chinese people have used chopsticks for as long, if not longer, than they’ve been drinking tea, however, it wasn’t until A.D. 400 that they began using them to eat with as well.

23. Some foods are also symbolic;

Image credits: www.thekitchn.com

For example, during the Chinese New Year, they eat dumplings (jiaozi), spring rolls, fish, tangyuan, niangao (sticky rice cake), among others.

24. Chinese New Year’s lasts for 15 days;

Image credits: people.com

The biggest holiday in China is usually celebrated in January or February, and is generally seen as a bigger and more popular than Christmas. It’s the time of year when everyone goes home to family and everything shuts down (imagine Beijing turning into a ghost city—you get the idea.)

25. Red is a lucky colour in China;

Image credits: weddedwonderland.com

So lucky that Chinese brides wear red wedding dresses instead of white.

26. China also has lucky, and unlucky numbers;

Image credits: www.realtor.com

With 6, 8 and 9 considered lucky, and number 4 (due to its pronunciation sounding similar to the Chinese word for “death”) being comparable to our North American unlucky number 13.

27. All but TWO PANDAS live in China;

Image credits: crosstalk.cell.com

The only pandas to not call the Chinese mountains their home are Xin Xin, and Shuan Shuan, who instead live in the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City. (Edit; Shuan Shuan passed away, leaving only Xin Xin.)