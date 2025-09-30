20 Stunning Wildlife Photos From The European Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2025
The winners of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 have just been announced, and we’re excited to share the stunning images with you. Organized annually by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT), the competition celebrates the very best in wildlife photography, awarding an overall winner alongside the Fritz Pölking Prize and the Rewilding Europe Award. This year, the international jury was particularly moved by ‘Silent Despair,’ a haunting image captured by 20-year-old Luca Lorenz from Berlin.
A record-breaking 24,500 images were submitted by both amateur and professional photographers from 48 countries, making this the largest edition in the competition’s 25-year history. After an initial online screening, the jury spent three intensive days selecting 107 winning images across nine categories and two special awards – each capturing the beauty, drama, and fragility of the natural world.
Overall Winner: Silent Despair By Luca Lorenz
Highly Commended, Other Animals: Maternal Embrace By Alex Hyde
Highly Commended, Other Animals: Caterpillar Parade By Javier Aznar
Highly Commended, Birds: Attack By Helmut Becker
Runner Up Category Nature's Studio: Spectrum Of Scales By Bernhard Schubert
Highly Commended, Mammals: Hammock In The Jungle By Federica Cordero
Highly Commended, Mammals: Carefree By Jules Oldroyd
When you put the little ones down for a nap but you fall asleep instead.