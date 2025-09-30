ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 have just been announced, and we’re excited to share the stunning images with you. Organized annually by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT), the competition celebrates the very best in wildlife photography, awarding an overall winner alongside the Fritz Pölking Prize and the Rewilding Europe Award. This year, the international jury was particularly moved by ‘Silent Despair,’ a haunting image captured by 20-year-old Luca Lorenz from Berlin.

A record-breaking 24,500 images were submitted by both amateur and professional photographers from 48 countries, making this the largest edition in the competition’s 25-year history. After an initial online screening, the jury spent three intensive days selecting 107 winning images across nine categories and two special awards – each capturing the beauty, drama, and fragility of the natural world.

More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram | Facebook