The winners of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 have just been announced, and we’re excited to share the stunning images with you. Organized annually by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT), the competition celebrates the very best in wildlife photography, awarding an overall winner alongside the Fritz Pölking Prize and the Rewilding Europe Award. This year, the international jury was particularly moved by ‘Silent Despair,’ a haunting image captured by 20-year-old Luca Lorenz from Berlin.

A record-breaking 24,500 images were submitted by both amateur and professional photographers from 48 countries, making this the largest edition in the competition’s 25-year history. After an initial online screening, the jury spent three intensive days selecting 107 winning images across nine categories and two special awards – each capturing the beauty, drama, and fragility of the natural world.

More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Overall Winner: Silent Despair By Luca Lorenz

Owl holding prey on a branch in a dark forest, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from European wildlife photographer.

    #2

    Highly Commended, Other Animals: Maternal Embrace By Alex Hyde

    Close-up of a centipede’s body and legs in a detailed wildlife photo from European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025.

    #3

    Highly Commended, Other Animals: Caterpillar Parade By Javier Aznar

    Close-up of large caterpillars covering a tree trunk, showcasing stunning wildlife in a European nature setting.

    #4

    Highly Commended, Birds: Attack By Helmut Becker

    White stork capturing a small mammal in flight, showcasing stunning wildlife in a European natural habitat.

    #5

    Runner Up Category Nature's Studio: Spectrum Of Scales By Bernhard Schubert

    Close-up of iridescent snake scales showcasing stunning wildlife photography from the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

    #6

    Highly Commended, Mammals: Hammock In The Jungle By Federica Cordero

    Orangutan resting on tree branches in lush green forest, showcasing stunning wildlife in European wildlife photography.

    #7

    Highly Commended, Mammals: Carefree By Jules Oldroyd

    Polar bear mother and cubs playing on snow-covered hill captured in stunning wildlife photos by European Wildlife Photographer 2025.

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you put the little ones down for a nap but you fall asleep instead.

    #8

    Highly Commended, Other Animals: Perfect Fit By Tomasz Szpila

    Snake camouflaged on cracked dry earth in a stunning wildlife photo by the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025

    #9

    Category Winner, Underwater World: Unsung Heroes By Angel Fitor

    Underwater scene with sand vents releasing bubbles on the ocean floor, captured in stunning wildlife photos.

    #10

    Highly Commended, Men And Nature: It Must Have Been Love By Daniela Graf

    Three amphibians clustered around a green object in dark water, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    #11

    Category Winner, Men And Nature: Forensics By Britta Jaschinski

    Sea turtle swimming underwater glowing with bioluminescent green light in stunning wildlife photos collection.

    #12

    Runner-Up, Other Animals: Night Vision By Ivo Niermann

    Close-up macro of a dark moth with glowing eyes, showcasing stunning wildlife photography and details in low light.

    #13

    Highly Commended, Underwater World: Sea Of Fire By Andrea Michelutti

    Transparent shrimp carrying eggs on vibrant red coral in a stunning wildlife photo from European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025.

    Highly Commended, Birds : Piercing Gaze By Mia Surakka

    Close-up of a crested water bird displaying feathers, featured in stunning wildlife photos from the European Wildlife Photographer.

    #15

    Runner-Up, Mammals: Nighttime Hunter By Csaba Daroczi

    A small wild animal peeking from tree roots in a dark forest under a starry night sky, European wildlife photography.

    Highly Commended, Underwater World: Devotion By Romeo Bodolai

    Underwater close-up of a fish guarding vibrant red eggs in a stunning wildlife photo from European Wildlife Photographer.

    #17

    Category Winner, Young Photographers 15-17 Years: Predator By Alexis Tinker-Tsavala

    Close-up of a tiny arachnid capturing prey, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

    Category Winner, Other Animals: Amongst The Stars By Tibor Litauszki

    Glowing European wildlife photo of a small creature silhouetted against a web of light and water droplets.

    Highly Commended, Mammals: Beavers In Spring By Per Gätzschmann

    Two beavers interacting in calm water beneath hanging branches, captured in stunning wildlife photos by European Wildlife Photographer.

    #20

    Category Winner, Young Photographers Up To 14 Years: At Dawn By Lubin Godin

    Mountain goats silhouetted on rocky peaks at sunrise in stunning wildlife photos by European wildlife photographer.

