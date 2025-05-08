Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
15-Year-Old Boy Will Be Forced To Testify After Dad Walked In On Him Sleeping With 34YO Stepmom
Young female medical student smiling outdoors wearing a white coat and stethoscope, representing 15-year-old boy testimony case.
Crime, News

15-Year-Old Boy Will Be Forced To Testify After Dad Walked In On Him Sleeping With 34YO Stepmom

An underage stepson is expected to recall the harrowing details of allegedly being exploited by his stepmother.

The teenage boy, 15, is expected to be deposed and asked about the details of the incident, where his stepmother was caught committing vulgar acts with him.

The incident in question took place last year when the boy was visiting his biological father, Frank Von Yates, and stepmom, Alexis Von Yates, in Ocala, Florida.

RELATED:

    An underage stepson is expected to be deposed in connection with an incident involving his stepmother

    Young woman nurse smiling outdoors wearing uniform and stethoscope near green bushes and American flag in yard.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of child exploitation that might be distressing to some.

    Reports this week revealed that the teenager would be questioned about the series of events on June 20 via Zoom.

    The recent update came months after the Florida nurse was arrested on November 6, 2024 for engaging in “unlawful” activity with the teenager.

    Her husband Frank walked in on Alexis and his son without any clothes on in July 2024.

    Person in medical scrubs making a hospital bed with blue sheets in a clinical room with light blue walls

    Image credits: stokkete / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    In the lead-up to Alexis being caught, investigators were told that the stepmother was “relaxing” and “playing a video game” with her stepson.

    After putting her two younger children to bed on July 26, 2024, she returned to watch the horror movie The Terrifier with the teenager and dropped hints about being aroused.

    Her lineman husband was at work at the time.

    Alexis Von Yates was caught by her husband committing vulgar acts with his teenage son

    Mugshot of woman linked to case involving 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old stepmom forced to testify.

    Image credits: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

    The teenager later told cops that Alexis claimed she was aroused because she hadn’t had “s*x in two weeks and she was on her period.”

    They eventually began cuddling and making out on the living room couch.

    “I wish you were 18, because you’re not old enough,” Alexis told him, according to the teenager’s account to cops.

    Marion County sheriff vehicle parked outside the sheriff operations center under a partly cloudy sky.

    Image credits: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

    The stepmother then allegedly took off her underwear and engaged in vulgar acts with him without using a c**dom.

    The two were interrupted by Frank walking in on them while they were wearing no clothes.

    The husband found his wife and son on the living room couch without any clothes on

    Young woman in a blue dress taking a mirror selfie, related to 15-year-old boy forced to testify SEO topic.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

    “What the f**k’ is going on?” he yelled at the sight of his wife being physical with his son.

    The couple had a heated confrontation while the boy got ready to be driven off to his grandparents’ house.

    “As he packed his things, he heard his father yelling at [Alexis von Yates] calling her a ‘c–t’ and a ‘child predator,’” according to the affidavit.

    Young boy involved in legal case forced to testify after incident with 34-year-old stepmom discovered by father

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

    “He also overheard the suspect telling the child victim’s father she was sorry, saying the child victim looks like his father when he was younger,” the statement continued.

    On the way to the grandparents’ house, the father allegedly told his son that he “ruined his life.”

    The boy also told cops that his father bought some beer and was drinking and driving.

    The stepmother’s excuse was that the teenage victim “looks like his father when he was younger”

    Smiling woman with long hair and earrings posing with man in a kitchen, related to 15-year-old boy and stepmom case.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

    The following day, the teenager spoke to his stepmother on the phone and discussed what happened.

    The stepmother then allegedly gave him a seven out of 10 rating, saying he “had been around the block.”

    A woman taking a selfie in a clothing store mirror with a phone case featuring colorful designs.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

    However, the teenager told the police that he was a virgin before Alexis’ exploitative acts and had been suffering emotional distress since the incident.

    He said he wasn’t eating properly, became dependent on substances, and was spending most of his time sleeping.

    The affidavit claimed that Alexis had flirted with the boy on previous occasions.

    The incident involving Alexis has left the boy in emotional distress, he told cops

    Young woman smiling with curled hair indoors, related to news about 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old stepmom case.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

    “He recalled that the suspect had been making s*xual jokes for approximately a week leading up to this incident, continuously saying how ‘h*rny’ she was,” the affidavit said.

    One time, she allegedly stuck her tongue out with whipped cream on it and asked the teen, “Oh, you like that?”

    When they went to the gym together, she allegedly told him, “I bet everyone thought you were my little toy boy.”

    Alexis was charged for the incident and pleaded not guilty.

    She had her medical license suspended in light of the alleged incident.

    “She should be locked up for life,” read one comment online

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Poor kid, related to a case of 15-year-old boy forced to testify after incident with 34YO stepmom.

    Comment by Rebecca Stollings expressing disgust and opinion that a mother figure should be locked up for life regarding 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old stepmom case.

    Comment on social media about 15-year-old boy forced to testify after dad finds him with 34-year-old stepmom.

    Facebook comment from Melanie Moir questioning morals, related to 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old stepmom case.

    Comment discussing a controversial case involving a 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old stepmom exposure.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a 15-year-old boy involved in a legal case with his 34-year-old stepmom.

    Comment by Patrick Anthony Thirkell discussing common scenarios on websites and their lack of legal ramifications.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a 15-year-old boy forced to testify after incident with 34-year-old stepmom.

    Facebook comment on shocking family situation involving 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old stepmom, expressing disgust and hope for therapy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a 15-year-old boy forced to testify involving his 34-year-old stepmom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for the family affected by a legal case involving a 15-year-old boy and his 34-year-old stepmom.

    Comment from Dede Engel stating that a child predator should get prison time in relation to a 15-year-old boy case.

    Comment criticizing a 30-year-old woman attracted to a 15-year-old boy in a controversial stepmom case.

    Comment on social media post expressing sympathy for a husband in a controversial family situation involving a 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old stepmom.

    Binitha Jacob

    Donata Leskauskaite

