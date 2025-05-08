15-Year-Old Boy Will Be Forced To Testify After Dad Walked In On Him Sleeping With 34YO Stepmom

ADVERTISEMENT

An underage stepson is expected to recall the harrowing details of allegedly being exploited by his stepmother.

The teenage boy, 15, is expected to be deposed and asked about the details of the incident, where his stepmother was caught committing vulgar acts with him.

The incident in question took place last year when the boy was visiting his biological father, Frank Von Yates, and stepmom, Alexis Von Yates, in Ocala, Florida.

Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

Trigger warning: This article contains details of child exploitation that might be distressing to some.

Reports this week revealed that the teenager would be questioned about the series of events on June 20 via Zoom.

The recent update came months after the Florida nurse was arrested on November 6, 2024 for engaging in “unlawful” activity with the teenager.

Her husband Frank walked in on Alexis and his son without any clothes on in July 2024.

Image credits: stokkete / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

In the lead-up to Alexis being caught, investigators were told that the stepmother was “relaxing” and “playing a video game” with her stepson.

After putting her two younger children to bed on July 26, 2024, she returned to watch the horror movie The Terrifier with the teenager and dropped hints about being aroused.

Her lineman husband was at work at the time.

Image credits: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The teenager later told cops that Alexis claimed she was aroused because she hadn’t had “s*x in two weeks and she was on her period.”

They eventually began cuddling and making out on the living room couch.

“I wish you were 18, because you’re not old enough,” Alexis told him, according to the teenager’s account to cops.

Image credits: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The stepmother then allegedly took off her underwear and engaged in vulgar acts with him without using a c**dom.

The two were interrupted by Frank walking in on them while they were wearing no clothes.

Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

“What the f**k’ is going on?” he yelled at the sight of his wife being physical with his son.

The couple had a heated confrontation while the boy got ready to be driven off to his grandparents’ house.

“As he packed his things, he heard his father yelling at [Alexis von Yates] calling her a ‘c–t’ and a ‘child predator,’” according to the affidavit.

Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

“He also overheard the suspect telling the child victim’s father she was sorry, saying the child victim looks like his father when he was younger,” the statement continued.

On the way to the grandparents’ house, the father allegedly told his son that he “ruined his life.”

The boy also told cops that his father bought some beer and was drinking and driving.

Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

The following day, the teenager spoke to his stepmother on the phone and discussed what happened.

The stepmother then allegedly gave him a seven out of 10 rating, saying he “had been around the block.”

Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

However, the teenager told the police that he was a virgin before Alexis’ exploitative acts and had been suffering emotional distress since the incident.

He said he wasn’t eating properly, became dependent on substances, and was spending most of his time sleeping.

The affidavit claimed that Alexis had flirted with the boy on previous occasions.

Image credits: Alexis Von Yates / Facebook

“He recalled that the suspect had been making s*xual jokes for approximately a week leading up to this incident, continuously saying how ‘h*rny’ she was,” the affidavit said.

One time, she allegedly stuck her tongue out with whipped cream on it and asked the teen, “Oh, you like that?”

When they went to the gym together, she allegedly told him, “I bet everyone thought you were my little toy boy.”

Alexis was charged for the incident and pleaded not guilty.

She had her medical license suspended in light of the alleged incident.

