People Are Sharing Shitty Life Tips, And They’re Just Too Funny
Are you looking for terrible and completely useless life tips? Then you've come to the right place! Bored Panda has compiled a list of the crappiest advice ever.
Some of them come from a sub-Reddit called /r/ShittyLifeProTips, and while they won't actually help you to achieve much, they are at least useful when it comes to making us laugh. From using ketchup as a bookmark, to saving yourself precious time by adding toothpaste to meals, these "pro" life tips are sure to put a smile on your face while completely failing to help you in any practical way. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!
P.S.: These tips are a joke and may be dangerous, don't try them yourself!
#1 Take A Selfie Through A Toilet Roll Tube And Pretend You're The Moon
#2 Use A Toilet Seat To Put Your Plate On While Watching TV
#3 Use The Metal Part Of Your Seat Belt To Open Beers While Driving
#4 Cut Your Tennis Balls In Half To Store Two More Balls In Each Can, Saving Space
#5 Sneak A Chocolate Into American Movie Theatres With This Trick
#6 Use This Vest Protect Your Personal Space On The Subway
#7 Spray Your Headphones With Some "Johnson's No More Tangles" When They Are Tangled
#8 Magnify Your Phone's Screen By Putting It In A Glass Of Water
#9 Keep Cake Moist By Eating It All In One Sitting
#10 Don't Buy New Socks. Use A Permanent Marker Instead
I've done this to my elbow, had a tiny hole in my black cardigan, was in a hurry, quick fix. Also, life hack: use rubbing alcohol to get permanent marker off :)
I love how people are taking these seriously
Pour sriracha in your eyes to give them a beautiful red color
While eating some very spicy noodle soup, one of the drops jumped into my eye. Oh... Such pain....
I remember when someone tried that! Let me try to send you a picture of the social media fail.
Some of these are so wrong on so many levels. Be careful what you joke about on the internet.
If someone is stupid enough to do one of the things here then they deserve something shitty happening to them!
