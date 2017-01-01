Are you looking for terrible and completely useless life tips? Then you've come to the right place! Bored Panda has compiled a list of the crappiest advice ever.

Some of them come from a sub-Reddit called /r/ShittyLifeProTips, and while they won't actually help you to achieve much, they are at least useful when it comes to making us laugh. From using ketchup as a bookmark, to saving yourself precious time by adding toothpaste to meals, these "pro" life tips are sure to put a smile on your face while completely failing to help you in any practical way. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!

P.S.: These tips are a joke and may be dangerous, don't try them yourself!

#1 Take A Selfie Through A Toilet Roll Tube And Pretend You're The Moon

CommunistCate Report

Amanda Panda 7 hours ago

I'd probably use my buttcheeks ... moon moon

#2 Use A Toilet Seat To Put Your Plate On While Watching TV

Report

Mustache Ham 7 hours ago

haha

#3 Use The Metal Part Of Your Seat Belt To Open Beers While Driving

420B Report

Don Duck 4 hours ago

Great idea! To open a bottle I only have to buy a car! 😀

#4 Cut Your Tennis Balls In Half To Store Two More Balls In Each Can, Saving Space

fantafano Report

Emre 6 hours ago

Genius

#5 Sneak A Chocolate Into American Movie Theatres With This Trick

Miko99 Report

Sheralyn 8 hours ago

Eh. Looks like this might work in America. You guys can carry guns in some states right?

#6 Use This Vest Protect Your Personal Space On The Subway

Siew Ming Cheng Report

Mustache Ham 7 hours ago

It seems to also work well in crowded convention halls. >:3

#7 Spray Your Headphones With Some "Johnson's No More Tangles" When They Are Tangled

Eeli100 Report

Katie Jamberri Nails 4 hours ago

Why isn't this #1?

#8 Magnify Your Phone's Screen By Putting It In A Glass Of Water

the_pr0fessor Report

Caitlyn McCracken 7 hours ago

I bet someone tried it. The troll won

#9 Keep Cake Moist By Eating It All In One Sitting

Louniness Report

Amanda Panda 6 hours ago

As a fat kid, I can confirm ... this works!

#10 Don't Buy New Socks. Use A Permanent Marker Instead

shotsfiredyo Report

Amanda Panda 7 hours ago

I've done this to my elbow, had a tiny hole in my black cardigan, was in a hurry, quick fix. Also, life hack: use rubbing alcohol to get permanent marker off :)

