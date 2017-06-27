In her “I Fought The Law” series, Olivia Locher has come up with a series of images that creatively poke fun at some of the more absurd laws in effect in the United States. Each photo is a tongue-in-cheek rebellion that intentionally violates some absurd U.S. State law, most of which are outdated or bizarrely specific.

Some of these laws are simply outdated historical laws, while other are total headscratchers. It’s hard to imagine why riding bikes in swimming pools is illegal in California or why wine can’t be served in teacups in Kansas. And it begs the questions – was people working out while driving such a big problem in Oregon that they had to outlaw it? Other laws, while weird, have historical context and are simply outdated. It’s illegal to carry an ice-cream cone in your back pocket in Alabama because this was an ingenious way for horse thieves to steal horses. They could lead away horses with the ice-cream without ever having to lay hands on them, thereby not technically stealing the horses until they were “lost.”

To see more of this talented artist’s photography or more of this cheeky series, check out her website!

More info: olivialocher.com

#1 In Alabama, It Is Illegal To Have An Ice-Cream Cone In Your Back Pocket

#2 In Ohio, It’s Illegal To Disrobe In Front Of A Man's Portrait

#3 In Pennsylvania, It’s Illegal To Tie A Dollar Bill To A String And Pull It Away When Someone Tries To Pick It Up

#4 In Arizona, You May Not Have More Than Two Dildos In A House

#5 In Minnessota A Person May Not Cross State Lines With A Bird Atop His Head

#6 In Nevada, It’s Illegal To Put An American Flag On A Bar Of Soap

#7 In Utah, No One May Walk Down The Street Carrying A Paper Bag Containing A Violin

#8 In Oklahoma It's Illegal To Make Love With An Automobile

#9 In Connecticut, Pickles Must Bounce To Officially Be Considered Pickles

#10 In New Jersey A Person Can Be Arrested For Slurping Soup In Public

