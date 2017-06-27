543Kviews
Photographer Breaks 43 Of The Most Ridiculous Laws In America, And It’s Hilarious
543Kviews
In her “I Fought The Law” series, Olivia Locher has come up with a series of images that creatively poke fun at some of the more absurd laws in effect in the United States. Each photo is a tongue-in-cheek rebellion that intentionally violates some absurd U.S. State law, most of which are outdated or bizarrely specific.
Some of these laws are simply outdated historical laws, while other are total headscratchers. It’s hard to imagine why riding bikes in swimming pools is illegal in California or why wine can’t be served in teacups in Kansas. And it begs the questions – was people working out while driving such a big problem in Oregon that they had to outlaw it? Other laws, while weird, have historical context and are simply outdated. It’s illegal to carry an ice-cream cone in your back pocket in Alabama because this was an ingenious way for horse thieves to steal horses. They could lead away horses with the ice-cream without ever having to lay hands on them, thereby not technically stealing the horses until they were “lost.”
To see more of this talented artist’s photography or more of this cheeky series, check out her website!
More info: olivialocher.com
What do you think ?
One has to wonder what circumstances caused these laws to be passed...
My question exactly to lots of them: "why did they had to decide that?"
In Toronto Canada it illegal to drag a dead horse down Young Street by a rope I guess you can drag a dead one down any other Street just not Young Street
I really love the photo series, it's different. I think a lot of these laws don't exist anymore though
Actually, a lot of old, dumb laws are still on the books (though not enforced) because they're so ridiculous and no one has bothered to enforce them for so long that it would take more time than it would be worth to formally get rid of them--such as an old Massachusetts law that states that all men must carry a rifle to church on Sunday. Oh, and no gorilla is allowed in the backseat of any car.
So the gorilla can ride shotgun with me?
They exist but are no longer practiced
One has to wonder what circumstances caused these laws to be passed...
My question exactly to lots of them: "why did they had to decide that?"
In Toronto Canada it illegal to drag a dead horse down Young Street by a rope I guess you can drag a dead one down any other Street just not Young Street
I really love the photo series, it's different. I think a lot of these laws don't exist anymore though
Actually, a lot of old, dumb laws are still on the books (though not enforced) because they're so ridiculous and no one has bothered to enforce them for so long that it would take more time than it would be worth to formally get rid of them--such as an old Massachusetts law that states that all men must carry a rifle to church on Sunday. Oh, and no gorilla is allowed in the backseat of any car.
So the gorilla can ride shotgun with me?
They exist but are no longer practiced