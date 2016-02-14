How To Annoy Europeans With Just One Sentence

Want to know how to piss off people from different European nations with just one sentence? Then you’ve come to the right place. Check out this trusty map to see what we mean. It was recently posted on Facebook by Sigmagfx, and as you can see, it’s full of useful phrases to make your traveling experience more…well…exciting. Try going to Romania and telling them how much you love their “capital” Budapest, or the next time you’re in Switzerland, don’t forget to let them know just how inferior their chocolate is compared to Belgium’s. You’re sure to come home with a hilarious anecdote or two…just as long as you survive…

