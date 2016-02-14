How To Annoy Europeans With Just One Sentence
Want to know how to piss off people from different European nations with just one sentence? Then you’ve come to the right place. Check out this trusty map to see what we mean. It was recently posted on Facebook by Sigmagfx, and as you can see, it’s full of useful phrases to make your traveling experience more…well…exciting. Try going to Romania and telling them how much you love their “capital” Budapest, or the next time you’re in Switzerland, don’t forget to let them know just how inferior their chocolate is compared to Belgium’s. You’re sure to come home with a hilarious anecdote or two…just as long as you survive…
How To Annoy Europeans With Just One Sentence
Ugh. "This video is not available in your country", the sentence that used to make me want to throw my laptop out the window. Now that GEMA and YouTube came to an agreement, here's to hoping I'll never have to see this sentence again for the rest of my life.
I just permanently switched to a vpn... f*** 'em all
I was really curious on how to enrage a German since we are used to a lot of stuff... BUT THIS DID IT!!!! AAAAAARGH!!!!
I was wondering the same... until I saw it. It brought back to many painful memories. Rage
It is spot on, though. I don't think there was/is any sentence that can make EVERYBODY in Germany mad as fire instantly :-D
vpn proxy solves this
My live savior back then. Too bad, they didn't always work for me.
Ha! I'd love to see a North America version of this, or even U.S. by state. I can see it being hilar.
Hawaii - Does everyone speak English? Do you all sleep in grass huts? Personal favorite: Do you ever go to America?
Arizona: "Are you guys a bunch of cowboys? Do you have cars or just horses?"
For half an hour I've been trying to figure our why Russia is annoyed by "V.1" then realized it's part of the post's title :|
The 'author' of this arse-rag humour James Gould-Bourn needs to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau and then see what one sentence would annoy Polish nationals. You freakin' frat kids think 9-11 is the worst atrocity the world has ever seen, but don't know the half of it. Grow up.
Maybe just relax...? Actually, it really does annoy the Poles ;-) (me too)
Maybe so, but comparing "Polish dead camp" problem to "I like pasta with ketchup" is even more annoying. Anyway this post really did its job :D
