This is how I spent my free time in IKEA store. I had so much fun doing it.

Show Full Text

Things with googly eyes are living in IKEA.

More info: jovydaspinkevicius.tumblr.com

#1

Eye-kea

Report

26points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Libby-Rose Packham 1 day ago

Reminds me of a mandrake :)

8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#2

Eye-kea

Report

17points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Feline. 1 day ago

This is one happy water can!

1point
reply
View more comments

#3

Eye-kea

Report

15points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Mian Grace Zhao 1 day ago

Duck :3

3points
reply
View more comments

#4

Eye-kea

Report

13points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Aubrey South 1 day ago

OOOOHHHHHHH WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA

5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#5

Eye-kea

Report

12points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
fluffy_ninja_owl 1 day ago

the face you pull when you get a crappy present "ohhhhh thankss auntieee!"

4points
reply
View more comments

#6

Eye-kea

Report

12points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Ok Ha-Neul 1 day ago

turn me on behbe

5points
reply
View more comments

#7

Eye-kea

Report

11points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
TheRubyFalcon 1 day ago

He went that-a way, sir.

3points
reply
View more comments

#8

Eye-kea

Report

9points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Erin Cridge 1 day ago

I laughed way too hard at this.

1point
reply
View more comments

#9

Eye-kea

Report

9points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Mian Grace Zhao 1 day ago

Just ate something sour

2points
reply
View more comments

#10

Eye-kea

Report

8points
Jovydas Pinkevicius
POST
Carolanne Préville 3 hours ago

Me seeing a good grade on an exam i tough i failed.

0points
reply
View more comments