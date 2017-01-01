Kids today might find this hard to believe, but there really was a period in time when smartphones didn't exist. But how did they entertain themselves?. How did they survive without instant and constant access to hilarious videos of cats being cats and people failing at stuff?

Well, actually, they managed just fine. Check out these vintage pictures of children enjoying themselves before mobile phones were invented to see what we mean. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list serves as an important reminder that all you really need to enjoy yourself is a little bit of imagination. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 Girl Playing For Her Dog

Hope Floats 2 weeks ago

I absolutely love this....Such a happy,happy image..

#2 Children In A Manchester Street Find Their Own Enjoyment With The Aid Of A Rope And A Lamp Post, 1946

Mirrorpix

Caitlyn McCracken 2 weeks ago

Genius. That looks so fun

#3 Children Playing "Push The Peanut", King's Cross Street London, 1938

William Vanderson

Yvonne Bernal 2 weeks ago

Imagine that!? Kids with their noses on the ground, crawling.... and most likely no child died as a direct result. People are so germaphobic these days - THAT is what's frightening!

#4 Girl Dancing In Front Of Her Teddy Bear, Paris, 1961

Philippe le Tellier

Caitlyn McCracken 2 weeks ago

I love this. Such a cute little girl!

#5 Best Friends

nationalgeographic.com

Yvonne Bernal 2 weeks ago

Reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell painting

#6 Two Little Kids Dancing On The Streets Of New York City, 1940s

Helen Levitt

Brontosonto 2 weeks ago

Flamenco?

#7 Paul Remos, A Circus Strongman, Hoists His Son Up In The Air Using Only His Right Arm To Feed A Giraffe At The London Zoo, 1950s

Report

Lemur 2 weeks ago

That are some good balancing skills :o

#8 Three Boys Are Fishing For Change During The Great Depression, New York, 1930

Popperfoto

Steffen Beth 2 weeks ago

Not sure I would call that playing.....

#9 Even The Dog Gets A Go On This See-Saw, Northamptonshire

Getty Images

Yvonne Bernal 2 weeks ago

One of my favorite games to play as a kid. I remember my neighbor had one in their backyard.

#10 Kids Playing With Skippy Balls, London

ANP

Grant Davis 2 weeks ago

In the UK these were called Space Hoppers.

