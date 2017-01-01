84Kviews
Before Smartphones When Kids Had Real Fun
84Kviews
Kids today might find this hard to believe, but there really was a period in time when smartphones didn't exist. But how did they entertain themselves?. How did they survive without instant and constant access to hilarious videos of cats being cats and people failing at stuff?
Well, actually, they managed just fine. Check out these vintage pictures of children enjoying themselves before mobile phones were invented to see what we mean. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list serves as an important reminder that all you really need to enjoy yourself is a little bit of imagination. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!
#1 Girl Playing For Her Dog
#2 Children In A Manchester Street Find Their Own Enjoyment With The Aid Of A Rope And A Lamp Post, 1946
#3 Children Playing "Push The Peanut", King's Cross Street London, 1938
Imagine that!? Kids with their noses on the ground, crawling.... and most likely no child died as a direct result. People are so germaphobic these days - THAT is what's frightening!
#4 Girl Dancing In Front Of Her Teddy Bear, Paris, 1961
#5 Best Friends
#6 Two Little Kids Dancing On The Streets Of New York City, 1940s
#7 Paul Remos, A Circus Strongman, Hoists His Son Up In The Air Using Only His Right Arm To Feed A Giraffe At The London Zoo, 1950s
#8 Three Boys Are Fishing For Change During The Great Depression, New York, 1930
#9 Even The Dog Gets A Go On This See-Saw, Northamptonshire
One of my favorite games to play as a kid. I remember my neighbor had one in their backyard.
What do you think ?
It's not just that there are no smart phones. It is also the fact that modern parents are way too overprotective, and too many of those activities would horrify most of them. All that climbing, jumping... and toy guns? Oh, the horror (and that's called sarcasm, in case you didn't get it!)
I once threw a small seventh birthday party for my daughter when we had an evergreen tree with very low branches. My kids and two of my daughter's friends were in the tree very low when their parents arrived to pick them up and both sets of parents just freaked out that I let them in a tree. The parents didn't even have to reach up for them. They were literally low enough that a parent just reached over and plucked them like goofy fruit from the branch. I felt very sad for those children.
Aww, I still climb trees, to get the youngest out if he's stuck.
Tell that to the rare set of parents who let their kids go to the park alone and get in trouble for doing so.
I always go with them. We made a nice fire in the park in a place where you may do that, but also a friend was playing with them and I was so smart to forget the kid would of course tell his dad. Sigh. Only do such things with your own kids and tell noone or you're a terrible irresponsible parent.
Quite the saps!
parents nowdays don't have much time either
these are the same kids who grew up and set rules on the next generation of kids.......
So true.
We can't blame technology for kids not playing outside. Parents today are WAY to over protective. the term "helicopter pa
"too" not "to"
It's not just that there are no smart phones. It is also the fact that modern parents are way too overprotective, and too many of those activities would horrify most of them. All that climbing, jumping... and toy guns? Oh, the horror (and that's called sarcasm, in case you didn't get it!)
I once threw a small seventh birthday party for my daughter when we had an evergreen tree with very low branches. My kids and two of my daughter's friends were in the tree very low when their parents arrived to pick them up and both sets of parents just freaked out that I let them in a tree. The parents didn't even have to reach up for them. They were literally low enough that a parent just reached over and plucked them like goofy fruit from the branch. I felt very sad for those children.
Aww, I still climb trees, to get the youngest out if he's stuck.
Tell that to the rare set of parents who let their kids go to the park alone and get in trouble for doing so.
I always go with them. We made a nice fire in the park in a place where you may do that, but also a friend was playing with them and I was so smart to forget the kid would of course tell his dad. Sigh. Only do such things with your own kids and tell noone or you're a terrible irresponsible parent.
Quite the saps!
parents nowdays don't have much time either
these are the same kids who grew up and set rules on the next generation of kids.......
So true.
We can't blame technology for kids not playing outside. Parents today are WAY to over protective. the term "helicopter pa
"too" not "to"